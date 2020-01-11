Banking giant HSBC took part in billions of dollars of loans to Huawei because CFO Meng Wanzhou (pictured with an ankle bracelet at her home in Vancoucer) allegedly had deceived the bank about its activities in Iran, says the Canadian government. Photo: Reuters
Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou defrauded HSBC into loaning billions with ‘misrepresentations’ about Iran, Canada says, telling court to reject her bid for release
- HSBC only continued to do business with Huawei because of Meng’s claims that the firm had cut ties with Skycom, a company operating in Iran, lawyers say
- The government lawyers say the fraud charge satisfies a requirement of ‘double criminality’ for her to be extradited to the US
