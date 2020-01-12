Indonesian President Joko Widodo (centre) inspects troops on a navy ship at Selat Lampa Port in the Natuna Islands on January 8. Photo: AP
Why fishing boats are on the territorial front lines of the South China Sea
- A stand-off between China and Indonesia near the Natuna Islands highlights the growing role civilian fishing fleets play in national claims
- The deployments are dimming hopes for a code of conduct in the troubled waters, observers say
Topic | South China Sea
