Donald Trump’s “America first” stance has driven some allies closer to Beijing. Photo: AFP
US International Development Finance Corporation targets Asia as Washington seeks to offer alternative to Chinese cash
- DFC is America’s latest effort to deepen its presence in the region under President Donald Trump’s Indo-Pacific strategy
- But years of heavy investment under Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative may mean US push will have a limited impact
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
