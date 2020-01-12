Donald Trump’s “America first” stance has driven some allies closer to Beijing. Photo: AFP
US International Development Finance Corporation targets Asia as Washington seeks to offer alternative to Chinese cash

  • DFC is America’s latest effort to deepen its presence in the region under President Donald Trump’s Indo-Pacific strategy
  • But years of heavy investment under Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative may mean US push will have a limited impact
Kinling Lo
Updated: 9:00pm, 12 Jan, 2020

