Washington maintains 25 per cent tariffs on about US$250 billion worth of Chinese imports. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

Phase one trade deal in the works but firms in China plan for the worst

  • Manufacturers and suppliers come with Plan B, C and D, despite expected signing of tariff agreement
  • Companies diversify production and markets in case Beijing and Washington fail to make real progress in talks
Topic |   US-China trade war
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:07pm, 12 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Washington maintains 25 per cent tariffs on about US$250 billion worth of Chinese imports. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE