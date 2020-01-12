Prague cancelled a sister cities agreement with Beijing over the one-China policy. Photo: AP
Prague mayor hits out a ‘unreliable’ China, as Czech capital switches from Beijing to Taipei in twinning deal
- Zdenek Hrib explains decision to end sister city arrangement with the Chinese capital saying he would not sign deal that forced his city to ‘speak out against independence of Tibet and Taiwan’
- Mayor tells German newspaper that China is ‘full of resentment’ and is trying to sway public opinion in the Czech Republic
Topic | China-EU relations
