Tsai Ing-wen secured the highest number of votes in any Taiwanese presidential election. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan’s victorious President Tsai Ing-wen meets US and Japanese envoys to repeat calls for closer ties
- Beijing warns other countries to stick to one-China principle after election success for Tsai and her independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party
- Chinese state media plays down her success, complaining that ‘dirty tricks’ helped defeat mainland-friendly candidate Han Kuo-yu
Topic | Taiwan elections 2020
