China’s chief negotiator Liu He and Donald Trump are expected to sign the agreement this week. Photo: AFP
US-China phase one trade deal is ‘modest but helpful’, say business leaders
- American executives briefed by White House officials say the agreement includes better intellectual property protection and progress on agriculture exports
- One business source says it is the first time ‘we have something to applaud in the US-China relationship’
Topic | US-China trade war
China’s chief negotiator Liu He and Donald Trump are expected to sign the agreement this week. Photo: AFP