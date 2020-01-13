The annual EU-China Summit is expected to be held in Beijing on March 30-31. Photo: Bloomberg
China /  Diplomacy

China and EU may hold summit in Beijing at end of March, ahead of ‘17+1’ meeting

  • President Xi Jinping is then expected to host Central and Eastern European countries on April 15, according to sources
  • There has been ‘frustration’ among European Union officials that Beijing has placed priority on the 17+1 meeting
Topic |   China-EU relations
Wendy Wu
Wendy Wu

Updated: 3:39pm, 13 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

The annual EU-China Summit is expected to be held in Beijing on March 30-31. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu is a Beijing-based reporter focusing on international finance and diplomacy. Her journalism career spans a decade and she has been reporting for the Post since 2015. Wendy has a master's degree in finance from Germany's University of Freiburg.