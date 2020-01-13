Wang Yi visits the Epworth Balancing Rocks national park in Harare. Photo: AFP
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi backs call to lift sanctions on Zimbabwe
- The two nations are long-standing allies and Wang used visit to reaffirm Beijing’s commitment to supporting the African country’s economic development
- US and EU have placed sanctions on senior Zimbabwean officials and businesses but Wang says they have no basis in international law
Topic | China-Africa relations
Wang Yi visits the Epworth Balancing Rocks national park in Harare. Photo: AFP