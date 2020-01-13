Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit his Myanmar counterpart Win Myint this week. Photo: Reuters
Xi Jinping’s visit to mark 70th anniversary of China-Myanmar relations comes with high expectations
- Two-day trip could be ‘milestone’ for relations if progress on Rohingya refugee crisis and stalled US$3.6 billion Myitsone dam project can be made
- Xi’s visit could involve ‘dozens’ of cultural, political and economic agreements
Topic | China-Asean relations
Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit his Myanmar counterpart Win Myint this week. Photo: Reuters