The US has sanctioned several Chinese companies, including Cosco, for transporting Iranian oil. Photo: Reuters
China urges US to ‘immediately halt’ sanctions on Chinese firms with Iran ties
- Foreign ministry calls it a ‘wrongful action’ and says trade with Iran is legitimate and ‘should be respected’
- US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Sunday said China was ‘subject to sanctions just like everybody else’
Topic | US-China relations
