US President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He in the White House Oval Office on April 4. They are set to sign a phase one trade agreement on Wednesday in Washington. Photo: EPA-EFE
Phase one trade deal gives Donald Trump bragging rights but phase two is likely a mirage, analysts say
- The US president wants to declare victory and start racking up perceived wins voters will remember as election day approaches
- China shares some of Trump’s short-term outlook, but for very different reasons
Topic | US-China trade war
