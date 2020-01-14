A landslide win for Taiwan’s pro-independence DPP was characterised by Chinese state media as in part the work of “external dark forces”. Photo: Kyodo
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says opponents of Taiwan reunification ‘will stink for 10,000 years’
- Wang rails against Taiwan’s decision to re-elect pro-independence Tsai Ing-Wen as president, while state media claims ‘external dark forces’ had part in result
- Tsai says Taiwan wants partnership with its neighbours
Topic | Taiwan elections 2020
