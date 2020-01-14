Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou arrives at court in Vancouver last September. Photo: Reuters
Meng Wanzhou: judge rejects media request to broadcast Huawei executive’s extradition hearing
- A consortium of media, including the South China Morning Post, had applied to have video cameras at next week’s hearing in Vancouver
- But a judge said a broadcast could affect impartiality of witnesses and jurors in a potential US trial
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou arrives at court in Vancouver last September. Photo: Reuters