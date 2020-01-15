Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh (left) last week suggested he had secured China’s support for the UN vote, after meeting Wang Yi. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Wang Yi makes detour to praise Kenya after Djibouti claims advantage in quest for UN seat
- Djibouti last week hinted it had China’s backing to be the next African non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, upsetting Nairobi
- Visit seen as effort to avoid taking sides in rivalry between two African nations where China has funded major infrastructure projects
Topic | China-Africa relations
Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh (left) last week suggested he had secured China’s support for the UN vote, after meeting Wang Yi. Photo: Xinhua