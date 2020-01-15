Advertisement
An Indonesian naval ship shadows a China Coast Guard ship in Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Opinion
Ding Duo
China and Indonesia can find common ground over a shared interest: fishing
Chinese vessels’ activities off Borneo relate not to Indonesia’s Natuna Islands but to the Spratly archipelago, claimed by Beijing
The potential mutual benefit to be gained from enhanced fishing governance offers a solution
Ding Duo
Published: 6:03pm, 15 Jan, 2020
Updated: 6:03pm, 15 Jan, 2020
