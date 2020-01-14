Prague mayor Zdenek Hrib shakes hand with his Taipei counterpart, Ko Wen-je, in the Old Town Square in Prague on Monday. Photo: AFP
Taipei wins over Prague but Taiwan may face bigger Beijing battle
- The Czech capital has abandoned its Chinese counterpart for a sister-city agreement with Taipei
- But Beijing might ramp up pressure on all fronts to send a message to the island’s newly re-elected president, observers say
Topic | Taiwan
Prague mayor Zdenek Hrib shakes hand with his Taipei counterpart, Ko Wen-je, in the Old Town Square in Prague on Monday. Photo: AFP