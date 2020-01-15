Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch, introduces the group’s 2020 World Report at UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
China is global threat to individual freedoms, says new Human Rights Watch report
- Group’s executive director had been scheduled to unveil the report in Hong Kong but was barred from entering at the airport on Sunday
- Other governments, including the US and UK, are criticised for not finding ‘a common voice’ on China’s repression
