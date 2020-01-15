Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch, introduces the group’s 2020 World Report at UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China is global threat to individual freedoms, says new Human Rights Watch report

  • Group’s executive director had been scheduled to unveil the report in Hong Kong but was barred from entering at the airport on Sunday
  • Other governments, including the US and UK, are criticised for not finding ‘a common voice’ on China’s repression
Topic |   Human rights in China
Jodi Xu Klein
Jodi Xu Klein in New York

Updated: 6:47am, 15 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch, introduces the group’s 2020 World Report at UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Jodi Xu Klein

Jodi Xu Klein

Jodi Xu Klein is an award-winning business journalist with 20 years of experience. She joined the Post in 2017, after a decade based in the US reporting for The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg. She was part of the Time Magazine team that won the Henry R. Luce Award, breaking the China SARS story.