Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to start a two-day visit to Myanmar on Friday. Photo: AP
China sees Myanmar as stepping stone to Indian Ocean, energy security
- Chinese President Xi Jinping will begin a two-day trip to Southeast Asian nation on Friday with hopes high he can help finalise details of a US$1.3 billion deal to develop Kyaukpyu port
- But China’s growing presence in Indian Ocean is fuelling concerns in New Delhi
