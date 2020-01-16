Observers say the phase one trade deal can help the US and China find ways to settle their other differences. Photo: Reuters
China, US can build on phase one trade deal to resolve their broader differences, analysts say
- Interim agreement will help to ‘build some level of trust … provide a basis for reconciliation’, academic says
- Deal also provides a platform for more regular dialogue, but ‘it remains to be seen if and how long these kind of talks can last’, observer says
Topic | US-China trade war
Observers say the phase one trade deal can help the US and China find ways to settle their other differences. Photo: Reuters