Observers say the phase one trade deal can help the US and China find ways to settle their other differences. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

China, US can build on phase one trade deal to resolve their broader differences, analysts say

  • Interim agreement will help to ‘build some level of trust … provide a basis for reconciliation’, academic says
  • Deal also provides a platform for more regular dialogue, but ‘it remains to be seen if and how long these kind of talks can last’, observer says
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP
Catherine Wong and Shi Jiangtao in Hong Kong/Beijing

Updated: 6:26am, 16 Jan, 2020

Catherine Wong is a reporter with the South China Morning Post in Beijing, where she focuses on China’s diplomacy and defence policy.

A former diplomat, Shi Jiangtao has worked as a China reporter at the Post for more than a decade. He's interested in political, social and environmental development in China.