European firms are interested in taking part in China’s Belt and Road Initiative but have come up against various barriers to participation, according to a business group. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese giants thrive as European firms battle belt and road entry barriers, report says
- European companies struggle to be more than niche players in grand infrastructure plan, according to leading business group
- Survey results raise concerns about fair access for foreign competitors to projects
Topic | China-EU relations
