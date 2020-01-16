European firms are interested in taking part in China’s Belt and Road Initiative but have come up against various barriers to participation, according to a business group. Photo: Bloomberg
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese giants thrive as European firms battle belt and road entry barriers, report says

  • European companies struggle to be more than niche players in grand infrastructure plan, according to leading business group
  • Survey results raise concerns about fair access for foreign competitors to projects
Topic |   China-EU relations
Wendy Wu
Wendy Wu

Updated: 9:30am, 16 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

European firms are interested in taking part in China’s Belt and Road Initiative but have come up against various barriers to participation, according to a business group. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu is a Beijing-based reporter focusing on international finance and diplomacy. Her journalism career spans a decade and she has been reporting for the Post since 2015. Wendy has a master's degree in finance from Germany's University of Freiburg.