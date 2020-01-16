Inside the White House on Wednesday, Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He and US President Donald Trump took part in the signing ceremony for a trade agreement. Outside the White House, a variety of Chinese protesters hoped to draw attention to their issues. Photo EPA-EFE
Chinese protesters angle for Liu He’s attention as his motorcade whizzes past
- With bullhorns, posters, brochures and chants, numerous demonstrators aired their grievances outside the White House
- One protester said yelling at officials from afar wasn’t as futile as it seemed: ‘Maybe when the Chinese government loses face, they’ll do something’
Topic | US-China trade war
