Vice-Premier Liu He (left) and President Donald Trump put pen to paper on a China-US trade agreement at the White House on Wednesday. Photo: AP Photo
US-China trade war deal: Liu He reassures Beijing’s other partners they will not lose out
- Vice-premier says commitments to Washington on intellectual property rights, technology transfers and market access will apply to all partners
- Liu says Chinese and US economies are strongly interconnected and shoots down talk of decoupling
Topic | US-China trade war
