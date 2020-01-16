Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) told Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong on Thursday the two nations should strengthen political trust. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping says China, Vietnam should resolve their disputes ‘properly’
- Nations should ‘continue to strengthen mutual political trust … spread Sino-Vietnamese friendship’, Xi says in telephone call to Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong
- Despite long-running territorial clashes, China and Vietnam are this year celebrating 70 years of diplomatic ties
Topic | South China Sea
