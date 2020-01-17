Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He and US President Donald Trump show their signed trade agreement during a ceremony at the White House in Washington on Wednesday. But American businesses say there is much more to get done. Photo: Xinhua
What does American business call the US-China trade deal? A start
- Trade associations urge Trump administration to start ‘phase two’ negotiations with Beijing immediately
- Calls seek a dropping of remaining tariffs, as well as progress on access to China’s market and state subsidies to Chinese companies
Topic | US-China trade war
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He and US President Donald Trump show their signed trade agreement during a ceremony at the White House in Washington on Wednesday. But American businesses say there is much more to get done. Photo: Xinhua