China has sought to ease concerns in Europe over its trade deal with the US. Photo: Bloomberg
China /  Diplomacy

China tells European Union it won’t miss out because of trade deal with US

  • Foreign ministry gives assurances that ‘absolutely no way will European business be affected’ by Beijing’s deal with Washington, EU’s ambassador to China Nicolas Chapius says
  • China also committed to concluding negotiations on Comprehensive Agreement on Investment, he says
Topic |   US-China trade war
Wendy Wu
Wendy Wu

Updated: 8:48pm, 17 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

China has sought to ease concerns in Europe over its trade deal with the US. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu is a Beijing-based reporter focusing on international finance and diplomacy. Her journalism career spans a decade and she has been reporting for the Post since 2015. Wendy has a master's degree in finance from Germany's University of Freiburg.