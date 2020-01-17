Chinese President Xi Jinping and Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi shake hands at the Presidential Palace in Naypyidaw. Photo: Reuters
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Myanmar for visit that aims to cement ties
- Xi will meet the country’s de facto head of government Aung San Suu Kyi to discuss Belt and Road Initiative deals
- Beijing has shown support for Myanmar’s government as pressure from the West grows about its treatment of the Rohingya minority
