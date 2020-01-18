Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He and US President Donald Trump shake hands after signing a “phase one” trade pact in the White House on Wednesday. The negotiations have been cited as the reason why Washington has held off on actions pertaining to human rights in China. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

US State department report on Tibet a month overdue, congressional sources say

  • Report is required by Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act, which bars US visas to Chinese officials who have restricted diplomats’ access to Tibet
  • Report, which names those officials, was due in December, and bipartisan congressional frustration is said to grow
Topic |   US-China relations
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill

Updated: 6:33am, 18 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He and US President Donald Trump shake hands after signing a “phase one” trade pact in the White House on Wednesday. The negotiations have been cited as the reason why Washington has held off on actions pertaining to human rights in China. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill

Owen joined the Post as US correspondent in 2018 after several years working as a reporter and editor in China. He covers US-China relations, trade, and wider issues concerning China's global presence. A co-founder of the Shanghai-based news outlet Sixth Tone, he is an alumnus of London's School of Oriental and African Studies and Fudan University in Shanghai.