Gui Congyou has frequently hit out at the country’s critics in the Swedish media. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s ambassador to Sweden hits out at ‘smears’ in latest outburst against Beijing critics
- Gui Chongyou tells state broadcaster that media are like an ultra lightweight boxer trying to pick a fight with someone twice his size, who is then left with no choice but to respond
- Diplomat is known for outspoken comments defending Beijing, including the case of detained Hong Kong bookseller Gui Minhai
Topic | Hong Kong bookseller disappearances
