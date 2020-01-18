Xi Jinping and Aung San Suu Kyi pictured ahead of their talks on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping wraps up Myanmar visit with string of infrastructure deals, including strategic Indian Ocean port

  • Trip helps cement ‘new era’ for Beijing’s ties with its neighbour, which is facing growing international criticism over its treatment of the Rohingya Muslim minority
  • Agreements see multibillion plan for Kyaukphyu port revived – a step that could allow China to bypass the Strait of Malacca where its South China Sea claims have faced a growing backlash
Updated: 9:50pm, 18 Jan, 2020

