US President Donald Trump addresses the American Farm Bureau Federation annual convention in Austin, Texas. Photo: AP
Donald Trump tells US farmers that China trade deal will open way to big exports
- With an eye on November’s polls, president says he will enforce phase one deal that will lead to major purchases of US produce
- Trump uses farm convention address in Texas to take swipe at looming impeachment
Topic | US-China trade war
US President Donald Trump addresses the American Farm Bureau Federation annual convention in Austin, Texas. Photo: AP