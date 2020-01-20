Yang Jiechi (centre) joins leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at a conference on Libya in Berlin on Sunday. Photo: DPA
China tries to reassure European Union on trade amid discontent over US deal
- Top diplomat Yang Jiechi says Beijing will work with bloc to ensure success of key goals as countdown begins in earnest to summit in September
- On sidelines of Libya conference in Germany, Yang says China is willing to work with international community on restoring peace to country divided by years of civil war
