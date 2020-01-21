Gui Congyou has repeatedly angered Swedish lawmakers with his remarks since he became China’s ambassador to the country in 2017. Photo: EPA-EFE
Calls for China’s ambassador to be thrown out of Sweden amid diplomatic storm
- Gui Congyou lashed out at local media in an interview on the weekend, saying they ‘have a habit of criticising, accusing and smearing China’
- He has been summoned for a meeting at the foreign ministry on Tuesday, and three Swedish parties have called for him to be expelled
Topic | Hong Kong bookseller disappearances
