Chinese President Xi Jinping sought to reassure his German and French counterparts, Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron in separate phone calls on Wednesday. Photo: AP
US-China trade deal won’t affect European firms in China, Xi Jinping tells Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron
- But Europe must not discriminate against Chinese firms, president says, in hint at possible 5G block on tech giant Huawei
- Xi tells Merkel leader he hopes nations ‘can become mutually dependent collaborators that go beyond ideologies’
Topic | China-EU relations
