About 50,000 North Koreans are thought to have been working in China before the UN sanctions. Photo: Kyodo
China fails to send North Korean workers home despite United Nations sanctions, US official says
- US estimates Pyongyang was earning more than US$500 million a year from nearly 100,000 workers abroad, of which about 50,000 were in China and 30,000 in Russia
- Washington has blacklisted two entities it says are involved in Pyongyang’s labour export
Topic | North Korea
