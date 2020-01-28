Protesters in Yangon call for the Myitsone dam project to be scrapped, as Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Naypyidaw on January 18. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese companies investing in Myanmar have ‘a lot of work to do’ to convince public

  • Transparency must be improved and deep concerns addressed, says former presidential adviser Aung Tun Thet
  • A raft of infrastructure deals have just been signed, including for a strategically important deep-sea port project
Topic |   Myanmar
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou

Updated: 10:30am, 28 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Protesters in Yangon call for the Myitsone dam project to be scrapped, as Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Naypyidaw on January 18. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou joined the South China Morning Post's Beijing bureau in 2010. She covers China's diplomatic relations and has reported on topics such as Sino-US relations, China-India disputes, and reactions to the North Korea nuclear crisis, as well as other general news.