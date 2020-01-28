The US Navy says the USS Montgomery was asserting “navigational rights” in the Spratlys. Photo: AFP
Beijing accuses US of ‘deliberate provocations’ in South China Sea as warship passes Spratly Islands
- PLA Southern Theatre Command spokesman says USS Montgomery harboured ‘evil intentions’ on Lunar New Year voyage into contested waters
- US 7th Fleet says warship challenged restrictions imposed by China, Vietnam and Taiwan
Topic | South China Sea
