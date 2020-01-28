The US Navy says the USS Montgomery was asserting “navigational rights” in the Spratlys. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Beijing accuses US of ‘deliberate provocations’ in South China Sea as warship passes Spratly Islands

  • PLA Southern Theatre Command spokesman says USS Montgomery harboured ‘evil intentions’ on Lunar New Year voyage into contested waters
  • US 7th Fleet says warship challenged restrictions imposed by China, Vietnam and Taiwan
Topic |   South China Sea
Keegan Elmer
Keegan Elmer

Updated: 11:43pm, 28 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

The US Navy says the USS Montgomery was asserting “navigational rights” in the Spratlys. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer

Keegan is a reporter at the Post covering China in world affairs, including US-China relations and China's relationship with its neighbours. He has degrees from the University of Wisconsin, Madison and the University of Helsinki.