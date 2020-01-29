Only 4 per cent of respondents thought China-EU relations would improve this year. Photo: Bloomberg
China and Europe may see political gulf widen in 2020, survey finds
- Some 59 per cent of experts polled say relations will worsen this year, according to Mercator Institute for China Studies
- But economic forecast is better, with more than half expecting ties to remain stable
Topic | European Union
Only 4 per cent of respondents thought China-EU relations would improve this year. Photo: Bloomberg