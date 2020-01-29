Only 4 per cent of respondents thought China-EU relations would improve this year. Photo: Bloomberg
China /  Diplomacy

China and Europe may see political gulf widen in 2020, survey finds

  • Some 59 per cent of experts polled say relations will worsen this year, according to Mercator Institute for China Studies
  • But economic forecast is better, with more than half expecting ties to remain stable
Topic |   European Union
Lee Jeong-ho
Lee Jeong-ho

Updated: 6:30pm, 29 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Only 4 per cent of respondents thought China-EU relations would improve this year. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho reports on China's diplomacy for the Post. He also covers East Asian security and defence stories. Before joining the Post he was with the South Korean Air Force and News1 Korea. He has a bachelor's degree in media and communications and Chinese studies from Sydney University and a master's of international studies in Chinese area studies from Seoul National University.