Controversial Chinese tech firm Huawei Technologies had a partial victory this week. Photo: AFP
‘Better than we hoped for’ as UK, EU leave door partially open for Chinese tech firm Huawei

  • Telecoms company will be able to take part in ‘non-core’ parts of Britain’s 5G networks, while EU also stopped short of blanket ban
  • Impact on Five Eyes spy alliance will be in spotlight when Mike Pompeo meets Boris Johnson on Thursday
Stuart Lau
Updated: 9:00pm, 30 Jan, 2020

