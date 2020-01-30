US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (left) and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Downing Street in London on Thursday. Pompeo was discussing Johnson’s decision earlier this week to allow Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies to take part in the development of Britain’s 5G network. Photo: AP
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calls Chinese Communist Party the ‘central threat of our times’
- Pompeo in London for talks with British PM Boris Johnson about Huawei’s inclusion in UK’s 5G network providers
- Pompeo restates US stand that Huawei systems could transfer national security information to Chinese intelligence agencies
Topic | 5G
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (left) and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Downing Street in London on Thursday. Pompeo was discussing Johnson’s decision earlier this week to allow Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies to take part in the development of Britain’s 5G network. Photo: AP