US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (left) and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Downing Street in London on Thursday. Pompeo was discussing Johnson’s decision earlier this week to allow Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies to take part in the development of Britain’s 5G network. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calls Chinese Communist Party the ‘central threat of our times’

  • Pompeo in London for talks with British PM Boris Johnson about Huawei’s inclusion in UK’s 5G network providers
  • Pompeo restates US stand that Huawei systems could transfer national security information to Chinese intelligence agencies
Topic |   5G
Josephine Ma
Josephine Ma

Updated: 11:51pm, 30 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (left) and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Downing Street in London on Thursday. Pompeo was discussing Johnson’s decision earlier this week to allow Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies to take part in the development of Britain’s 5G network. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Josephine Ma

Josephine Ma

Josephine Ma is China editor-at-large. She has been covering China news for the South China Morning Post for more than 20 years, most recently as China editor. As a Beijing correspondent, she reported on everything from the Sars outbreak in 2003 to the Lhasa riot and Beijing Olympics in 2008.