Raffaello Pantucci

Raffaello is a Senior Associate Fellow at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) in London and a Senior Visiting Fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS) in Singapore. His work focuses on terrorism, counter-terrorism and China's Eurasian relations. He is founder of chinaincentralasia.com and most of his work can be found at raffaellopantucci.com. He spends a good portion of his time traversing the Eurasian continent seeking understanding about the new continental dynamics.