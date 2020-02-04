The US entry ban on Chinese travellers prompted Beijing to accuse Washington of “spreading fear” about the coronavirus. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus may disrupt China’s diplomatic agenda, US trade deal, observers say
- Chinese and European leaders have a series of talks lined up, including Vice-Premier Liu He’s trip to Brussels, but for now there is ‘no change of plans’
- Outbreak will also ‘seriously impact ongoing bilateral discussions and the implementation of the phase one agreement’ with Washington
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
