China thanked Japan for its support, including donations of masks, goggles and protective gear to fight the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: China thanks Japan for ‘heart-warming’ support after lashing out at US
- Foreign ministry spokeswoman says she was ‘deeply touched’ by the country’s sympathy, understanding and donations
- It was a stark contrast to Beijing’s response to Washington closing its borders to travellers from the mainland
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
