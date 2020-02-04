The European Union has sent 12 tonnes of protective gear to China to help fight the outbreak. Photo: DPA
Europe ‘working on all fronts’ with China to help fight coronavirus outbreak
- European Commission says it is supporting efforts to contain the disease, including repatriating EU citizens and providing emergency supplies
- Beijing has also said it will continue to work with the global community
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
