Huang Ping, the Chinese consul general in New York, speaking on Tuesday. Photo: Cissy Zhou
China /  Diplomacy

Coronavirus: Chinese consul general in New York thanks NBA for its donation to help fight outbreak

  • The gesture by consul general Huang Ping came only a day after Beijing blamed Washington for spreading fears about the contagion and doing ‘nothing to help’
  • Huang said other multinational companies had also donated cash and goods to the Chinese Red Cross and Hubei province
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Cissy Zhou
Cissy Zhou

Updated: 7:14am, 5 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Huang Ping, the Chinese consul general in New York, speaking on Tuesday. Photo: Cissy Zhou
READ FULL ARTICLE
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou

Cissy joined the SCMP in 2019. Prior to that, she has been a producer at BBC News and investigative reporter at CaiXin Media. She is interested in China's politics and economy.