Coronavirus: Chinese consul general in New York thanks NBA for its donation to help fight outbreak
- The gesture by consul general Huang Ping came only a day after Beijing blamed Washington for spreading fears about the contagion and doing ‘nothing to help’
- Huang said other multinational companies had also donated cash and goods to the Chinese Red Cross and Hubei province
