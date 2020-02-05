President Donald Trump said his predecessors had failed to stand up to China. Photo: AP
State of the Union: US confronted China on trade but relations are the best ever, Donald Trump says
- China took advantage of the US for decades but trade war has changed that, US president says
- Yet there are questions over interim trade deal’s implementation with coronavirus outbreak an urgent priority
