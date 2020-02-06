Boris Johnson with his father Stanley, who emailed details of his meeting with Chinese officials to the BBC. Photo: Getty Images
China /  Diplomacy

Coronavirus: did Boris Johnson’s dad’s email blunder reveal China is unhappy with Britain?

  • Email to minister, copied to BBC, suggests Chinese ambassador complained about lack of support from British prime minister since outbreak
  • But ambassador says lines of communication are open and he is thankful to the British government
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Hilary Clarke
Hilary Clarke in London

Updated: 10:32pm, 6 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Boris Johnson with his father Stanley, who emailed details of his meeting with Chinese officials to the BBC. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE
Coronavirus outbreak