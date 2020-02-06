Boris Johnson with his father Stanley, who emailed details of his meeting with Chinese officials to the BBC. Photo: Getty Images
Coronavirus: did Boris Johnson’s dad’s email blunder reveal China is unhappy with Britain?
- Email to minister, copied to BBC, suggests Chinese ambassador complained about lack of support from British prime minister since outbreak
- But ambassador says lines of communication are open and he is thankful to the British government
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
