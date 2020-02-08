At US$1.1 billion, Padma Bridge is Bangladesh’s largest ever infrastructure development project. Photo: Getty Images
China /  Diplomacy

Coronavirus puts a bump in China’s belt and road investment plan

  • Major projects under Beijing’s multibillion-dollar infrastructure development scheme held up as Chinese workers face obstacles getting back into Pakistan, Bangladesh
  • But deadly virus unlikely to derail China’s connectivity ambitions, as host nations need its money too much, observers say
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou

Updated: 12:42pm, 8 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

At US$1.1 billion, Padma Bridge is Bangladesh’s largest ever infrastructure development project. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou joined the South China Morning Post's Beijing bureau in 2010. She covers China's diplomatic relations and has reported on topics such as Sino-US relations, China-India disputes, and reactions to the North Korea nuclear crisis, as well as other general news.

Coronavirus outbreak