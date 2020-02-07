Scores of countries have introduced travel bans or tighter entry requirements for Chinese visitors. Photo: EPA-EFE
China hits back at international travel bans as concerns grow coronavirus could damage economy
- President Xi Jinping tells Donald Trump that Beijing has ‘declared a people’s war’ to defeat the deadly contagion
- But a lack of transparency and perceived under-reporting of infection numbers could have a long-term impact on China, analysts say
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
