Scores of countries have introduced travel bans or tighter entry requirements for Chinese visitors. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

China hits back at international travel bans as concerns grow coronavirus could damage economy

  • President Xi Jinping tells Donald Trump that Beijing has ‘declared a people’s war’ to defeat the deadly contagion
  • But a lack of transparency and perceived under-reporting of infection numbers could have a long-term impact on China, analysts say
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Kinling Lo and Lee Jeong-ho

Updated: 9:00pm, 7 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Scores of countries have introduced travel bans or tighter entry requirements for Chinese visitors. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo is a China reporter covering diplomacy and society news for the Post. She joined the team in 2016 as a cadet reporter.

Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho reports on China's diplomacy for the Post. He also covers East Asian security and defence stories. Before joining the Post he was with the South Korean Air Force and News1 Korea. He has a bachelor's degree in media and communications and Chinese studies from Sydney University and a master's of international studies in Chinese area studies from Seoul National University.

Coronavirus outbreak