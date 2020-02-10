Kenyans reacted angrily to the events which allegedly took place at a hotel restaurant in Nairobi. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese hotel workers arrested in Kenya after caning video prompts demands for action

  • One Chinese national under investigation for allegedly assaulting Kenyan colleague; he and three others questioned over work permit and visa lapses
  • Chinese embassy in Nairobi says ‘whoever is violating the law will face the legal consequences’
Topic |   China-Africa relations
Jevans Nyabiage
Updated: 3:42pm, 10 Feb, 2020

Kenyan journalist Jevans Nyabiage is South China Morning Post's first Africa correspondent. Based in Nairobi, Jevans keeps an eye on China-Africa relations and also Chinese investments, ranging from infrastructure to energy and metal, on the continent.

China-Africa relations