Kenyans reacted angrily to the events which allegedly took place at a hotel restaurant in Nairobi. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese hotel workers arrested in Kenya after caning video prompts demands for action
- One Chinese national under investigation for allegedly assaulting Kenyan colleague; he and three others questioned over work permit and visa lapses
- Chinese embassy in Nairobi says ‘whoever is violating the law will face the legal consequences’
Topic | China-Africa relations
Kenyans reacted angrily to the events which allegedly took place at a hotel restaurant in Nairobi. Photo: Shutterstock